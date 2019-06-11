Hazel Keech Thanks Yuvraj Singh's Fans For 'Unwavering Support,' Kim Sharma Leaves Comment

Hazel Keech shared the picture on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Wife Hazel Keech posted a video on Yuvraj Singh's retirement She thanked fans for showing love and support Yuvraj Singh formally announced retirement from international cricket

Actress Hazel Keech shared a heartwarming post for her husband Yuvraj Singh and called him "my hero" and "my love" in her post. Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket after a career span of 19 years on Monday. Post his retirement, Hazel showed support for her husband and thanked his fans for their love and "unwavering support" that gave him "comfort and strength in the darkest of times." Sharing an emotional video, in which Yuvraj Singh explained why he loved and hated cricket, a game which made him a star, Hazel penned down an appreciation note: "His words straight from his heart... I would also like to thank all my husband's fans, those who've reached out to me and his team, shared photos and videos of love and unwavering support..... I can tell you, your love has brought him comfort and strength in the darkest of times, for which, I thank you sincerely. My love and gratitude to you all.... My love and my hero, Yuvraj Singh."

Right before making the retirement announcement, Yuvraj Singh shared a video which showed his journey and how he was trained by his father for the game, which he said he has "not just played but lived." In the video, Yuvraj also spoke about his battle against cancer and that he was determined to fight the disease and never give up. But first, take a look at Hazel Keech's post:

In a separate post, Hazel Keech posted a picture from the press conference where Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement and accompanied it with a motivational note. "And, with that, it's the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you," she wrote. That post not just grabbed the attention of the cricketer's fans but also of his rumoured former girlfriend and actress Kim Sharma, who dropped a comment for the couple. "Shine brighter you lovely duo," she wrote in her comment.

Kim Sharma's comment on Hazel Keech's post

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in November 2016 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh. Later the duo exchanged vows as per Hindu rituals in Goa.