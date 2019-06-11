Yuvraj Singh's IPL Team Owner Preity Zinta Thanks Him For 'Those Six Sixes'

Preity Zinta posed with Yuvraj Singh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A day after cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game, actress Preity Zinta, who owns Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, of which Yuvraj was a star player, thanked him for all the "wonderful times and moments" he gave to the game and to her team. She tweeted: "Dearest Yuvraj Singh... Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward. Thank you for those 'six sixes' and all those wonderful times and moments when you entertained us playing for India and in the IPL. Loads of love and good wishes always." Yuvraj Singh replied: "Thank You, PZ for your love and wishes."

Here's Preity Zinta and Yuvraj Singh's Twitter exchange:

Thank You PZ for your love and wishes https://t.co/fsmggbIMCC — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 11, 2019

In his 12-year-long IPL stint, Yuvraj Singh played for Kings XI Punjab for eight years while he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014, for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017 and for Mumbai Indians in 2019.

Apart from Preity Zinta, a slew of celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Arjun Kapoor congratulated Yuvraj Singh for a wonderful career and wished him luck in his future endeavours. Yuvraj's actress wife Hazel Keech also shared a heartwarming post for Yuvraj and wrote: "Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you."

On Monday, after a career spanning 19 years and after playing 402 matches for India, Yuvraj Singh brought the curtains down on his career in the game. He said during a press conference: "Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today." Yuvraj Singh, who is a cancer survivor, has now decided to dedicate his time to his cancer foundation YouWeCan.