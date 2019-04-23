Harshvardhan Rane's Post 'Confirming' Break-Up With Kim Sharma Is Viral

Kim Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Harshvardhan addressed the note to 'K' and signed off as 'H' "It was amazing and much more," he wrote "Stay strong," Instagram users told Harshvardhan

The Internet believes that Harshvardhan Rane's recent Instagram post 'confirms' his break-up with actress Kim Sharma. Over the weekend, Harshvardhan posted a note on Instagram addressed to "K", in which he wrote: "Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you and god bless me too. Bye." He signed off the note as "H". In the comments section of the post, several Instagram users wrote about the "dignified manner" of their break-up and some commenters added: "Stay strong." Reports of Harshvadhan Rane and Kim Sharma's rumoured romance hit the gossip columns in September last year. The rumoured couple was spotted moving in and around the city on several occasions and they also attended few media events together.

Here's Harshvardhan Rane's now viral Instagram post:

In December 2018, when Harshvardhan Rane was about his relationship with Kim Sharma, the Paltan actor told Hindustan Times: "I will say I am a very open person. There's nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course, I am in a relationship but it's a personal space."

Kim Sharma debuted in Bollywood opposite Jugal Hansraj in Aditya Chopra-directed Mohabbatein (2003). She followed it up with films like Fida, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and Zindaggi Rocks. Kim Sharma was married to Kenyan hotelier Ali Punjani. Kim was granted a divorce in 2017.

Harshvardhan rane debuted in Bollywood with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam after starring in several regional projects. Harshvardhan starred in television show Left Right Left and he was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.