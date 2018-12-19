'Nothing To Hide:' Harshvardhan Rane When Asked If He's Dating Kim Sharma

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma photographed in Mumbai

Actor Harshvardhan Rane told Hindustan Times that "there's nothing to hide" about his relationship with Kim Sharma. "I will say I am a very open person. There's nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course, I am in a relationship but it's a personal space," he said. Harshvardhan and Kim have been spotted together several times but neither of them have ever confirmed their relationship status. However, in his interview to Hindustan Times, the Paltan actor said, "There's nothing to deny obviously, we are seen everywhere. We haven't kept anything hidden till now. Since this is not work-related, I don't know how to talk about it much, or what to discuss about it."

"I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it's the jungles and stuff, it's out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber cafe and STD booth, I don't have anything to hide," he added.

Reports of Harshvardhan Rane dating Kim Sharma have filled several gossip columns. Over the weekend, she wished Harshvardhan on his 35th birthday with a loved-up post. "Happy birthday, baby," she wrote.

Harshvardhan also revealed that Kim "loved" Paltan, his last-released film, which was a box office dud. "I am sure she's very kind to me as there will be a little bias. But when she genuinely tells me that she liked my effort and earnestness, it makes me happy," he told Hindustan Times.

Kim Sharma, best-known for her role in Mohabbatein, was previously married to Kenyan hotelier Ali Punjani.