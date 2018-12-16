Kim Sharma, On Vacation With Rumoured Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane, Makes A Birthday Wish For Him

Kim Sharma wished Harshvardhan Rane with this photo (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Looks like Kim Sharma just made it Instagram official with rumoured boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane. On the Paltan actor's 35th birthday, Kim Sharma wished him with an adorable message and captioned a loved-up photo of the two with a birthday wish for Harshvardhan. "Happy Birthday, baby. Shine on," she wrote on a selfie featuring just the two. Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are currently in busy exploring Baghtola in Madhya Pradesh and are adding adventures to their couple diaries at the Bandhavgarh National Park. Both Kim and Harshvardhan have been updating friends and followers about their trip with Instagram posts and stories.

Check out Kim Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Rane's birthday celebrations inside a tent looked pretty fabulous. Kim Sharma offered a glimpse of her Instagram story.

Harshvardhan Rane, who went on a safari as a special birthday treat to himself, thanked his fans and followers in a post and wrote: "Loving the sightings on my birthday, thank you for all the wishes, please pray I sight the beast soon." Here's how Harshvardhan and Kim filled-up their vacation diaries:

Actress Kim Sharma is best known for her role in the multi-starred Mohabbatein, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and was cast opposite Jugal Hansraj. The 38-year-old actress was previously married to hotelier Ali Punjani and returned to Mumbai last year when she featured in headlines for allegedly being deserted by her former husband. Within months, reports of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's rumoured romance began filling up the gossip columns.

In September, they trended a great deal after Kim Sharma attended the screening of Harshvardhan Rane's film Paltan. In the following months, they were also often spotted hanging out together in and around Mumbai. In October, pictures of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's bike ride went crazy viral on the Internet.