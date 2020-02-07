Another Day, Another Beach Vibes Throwback Pic From Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma shared this photo (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Actress Kim Sharma was in the throwback kind of a mood and took a trip down memory lane. She landed on one of her beach getaway memories and shared it with her Instafam. In the black and white photo, Kim Sharma can be seen posing on a rock on a beach sporting a bikini. Her hair suggests that this photo may have been taken soon after she returned from a swim in the sea. The Mohabbatein actress, who loves to fill up her Instagram with throwback memories, needed just a hashtag and an emoji to caption the photo. Without further ado, take a look at Kim Sharma's throwback post here. Major beach vibes, huh?

Kim Sharma is regular with her throwback posts, particularly featuring beach memories. Last week, she shared a glimpse of her "almost" Marilyn Monroe moment.

Kim Sharma is a water baby. Her "no filter, no make-up" photo right after her 40th birthday celebrations had us believe that age is just a number.

Kim Sharma's life is all about beach life.

After her divorce from ex-husband, hotelier Ali Punjani, Kim had addressed rumours she's struggling for financial stability in a tweet in 2017, saying: "There is much ado about nothing. I can't wrap my head around all these different angles and "ground-breaking" details everyone seems to know so much about." Kim Sharma featured in headlines for reports that she was willing to make a comeback to Bollywood and sign up for projects for free. In 2018, she attended Karan Johar's 'singles only' Valentine's Day party.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume.