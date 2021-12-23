Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Send Early Christmas Greetings. See Pics

Kim Sharma with Leander Paes. (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Is it Christmas already? Kim Sharma and boyfriend Leander Paes are making the most of their time together. On Thursday, Kim shared a few pictures from early Christmas festivities with Leander by her side. She shared a solo shot of herself, in which she can be seen happily posing for the camera. She captioned the picture: "Blurrr." She also shared a mushy picture, in which she can be seen kissing Leander, hence the mistletoe reference. Kim Sharma captioned the picture: "We don't need mistletoe." She accompanied it with the hashtag #xmasincal.

Earlier this year, Kim Sharma trended a great deal after pictures of her with rumoured boyfriend and tennis star Leander Paes surfaced on the Internet and went insanely viral. They were later spotted strolling on the streets of Mumbai.

They made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year. They shared similar posts with each other on their respective Instagram profiles. "Magic," Leander Paes had captioned the post.

Kim Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actress also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which featured Ram Charan in the lead role.