Kim Sharma Visits Golden Temple With Boyfriend Leander Paes. See Pics

Kim Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Highlights Kim Sharma recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar

She posted pictures from the temple on Instagram

"Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple," she wrote

Kim Sharma recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and updated her Instagram feed with beautiful pictures of herself and her boyfriend and tennis player Leander Paes from the gurudwara. In the photos, Kim Sharma looks pretty in a white suit, which she paired with a brown shawl. Leander Paes can be seen sporting a mustard kurta, a brown jacket and white salwar. Sharing the photos, Kim Sharma wrote: "I haven't felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple" and added: "Wahe guru." See Kim Sharma's post here:

Kim Sharma made her relationship with Leander Paes in September this year. She posted a super cute picture of themselves and accompanied it with a couple and an amulet icon. Here's the post we are talking about:

On Diwali, Kim Sharma posted this picture with Leander Paes and wrote: "Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you're happy healthy always. Love and light."

Meanwhile, also check out how sporty Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' mornings look like sometimes:

In terms of work, Kim Sharma made her debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein and went on to feature in several films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim Sharma also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan in the lead role.