'Snack': Kim Sharma's One-Word Caption For Pic Of Boyfriend Leander Paes

Kim Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhagyashree.online )

Highlights Kim shared a photo of Leander Paes on her Instagram story

She also shared a photo, in which the two can be seen gazing at each othe

In September, the couple made their relationship Instagram official

Ever since actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes made their relationship public, fans cannot get enough of the couple. The two have been teasing us with pictures and posts on their Instagram timelines for quite some time now, and this weekend too was no different. On Saturday, Kim posted a super-cute picture, in which Leander Paes is seen flashing a million-dollar smile. And, while the tennis star's good looks made sure all eyes were on him, it is a note added to the Instagram Stories that caught our attention. Along with the image, Kim Sharma wrote, “Snack”. The actress also shared another photo in which the two are seen gazing at each other, with wide smiles. Along with the image, the actress dropped a heart-eye gif.

Take a look:

On Diwali too, the couple posed together with their pet dog and extended wishes to their Instafam. “Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you're happy healthy always. Love and light,” Kim Sharma wrote.

See the image here:

In September, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. Sharing a picture in which Leander Paes is gazing lovingly at Kim as she smiles for the camera, Kim Sharma added the evil-eye amulet emoji and couple emoticon.

Recently, Kim Sharma also shared an image of Leander Paes and herself with Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra. Sharing the post, she wrote, “In the very august company of Neeraj Chopra. Thank you for the pride you've brought to our country. And Leander Paes for starting it all up,” with the hashtags “1996” and “OG”.

Kim Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She is known for her work in movies such as Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks.