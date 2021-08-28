Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Started The Weekend With A Coffee Date. See Pics

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes in Mumbai

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes, who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted hanging out together in Mumbai on Friday. Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' TGIF diaries included a coffee date - the rumoured couple were spotted exiting a wine and coffee bar on Friday. Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' coffee date outfits can be perfectly described by the yin and yang concept - Kim was cute as a button in white and black athleisure while Leander Paes was sharply dressed in black and grey. The duo remained busy in conversation as their exited the Mumbai eatery together. Here are trending photos from Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' day out in Mumbai.

Last month, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes suddenly became the talk of the town when they were spotted holidaying in Goa together. Photos of the rumoured couple, hanging out at some hidden gems of Goa, sparked rumours of a reported romance.

Earlier this month, Kim Sharma congratulated Leander Paes' on 25 years of his Olympic victory - the tennis champ had won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games. "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ Leander Paes #Flyingman," Kim Sharma wrote in the caption of the post.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume. Leander Paes was earlier married to model Rhea Pillai while Kim Sharma dated actor Harshvardhan Rane previously.