Inside Kim Sharma's Well-Spent Saturday With Rumoured Boyfriend Leander Paes

Kim Sharma with Leander Paes. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Highlights Kim shared pictures from last night

The pictures feature Leander Paes

She wrote "Saturday" in the caption

Kim Sharma with Leander Paes are trending once again, courtesy the pictures the actress shared on her Instagram stories recently. The pictures happen to be from Kim and rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes' dinner. The duo were accompanied by a few friends. Posting a picture with Leander and friends on her Instagram story, Kim Sharma wrote: "Thank you Chef Mayurr for such a fabulous meal. So proud of the Pune boys." In a separate Instagram story, she shared a happy selfie with Leander and a friend and she wrote "Saturday" in the caption. The actress also shared glimpses of the meal they had on her Instagram stories.

See the pictures shared by Kim Sharma here:

Screenshot of Kim Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kim Sharma's Instagram story.

Last month, the actress trended a great deal after pictures of her with rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes surfaced on the Internet and went insanely viral. Pictures of the rumoured couple also put them on the list of trends recently. They were later spotted strolling on the streets of Mumbai.

ICYMI, here are some of the pictures of the rumoured couple together:

Kim Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actress also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which featured Ram Charan in the lead role.