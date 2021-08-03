What Kim Sharma Posted On 25 Years Of Leander Paes' Olympic Victory

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes in Goa.(Image courtesy: theprojectcafeahd)

Highlights "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal," Kim wrote

Kim and Leander were recently spotted taking a stroll

Pictures from their Goa vacation sparked dating rumours in July

It has been 25 years since tennis player Leander Paes won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games and his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kim Sharma, is all praises for him. Kim Sharma, who was recently seen taking a stroll with Leander Paes in Mumbai, marked the day by sharing an old post from Leander Paes' Instagram. The post was about Leander Paes' "Olympic glory." Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Kim Sharma congratulated Leander Paes' on 25 years of his Olympic victory. "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ Leander Paes #Flyingman," Kim Sharma wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Kim Sharma's Instagram story here:

In the post that Kim Sharma shared on her Instagram story, Leander Paes had shared that he is "honoured to have represented our country at 7 Olympic Games."

Check out the post here:

Rumours of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes dating each other first sparked in July when loved-up pictures from their Goa vacation went viral. The pictures featured the couple enjoying themselves at a restaurant in Goa. The pictures were shared on social media by the restaurant.

As mentioned above, the rumoured couple were pictured taking a stroll in Mumbai earlier this week. If you think they were enjoying a long walk alone, you are wrong. Kim Sharma's pet dog also accompanied them for the walk.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been spotted together in Mumbai several times. While Leander Paes was earlier married to model Rhea Pillai, Kim dated actor Harshvardhan Rane previously.