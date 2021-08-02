Viral: Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Spotted Strolling Together In Mumbai

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: cine_rocks)

Highlights The duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Mumbai

They can be seen sporting casual outfits in the viral pictures

Kim looks pretty in a pink maxi dress

Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday after pictures of the actress and the tennis player strolling together in Mumbai surfaced on the Internet. Reports about Kim and Leander Paes' rumoured relationship began doing rounds on the Internet last month after their loved-up pictures from Goa were shared by several fan clubs. Now, the duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Mumbai with the actress' pet dog. The rumoured couple can be seen sporting casual outfits on the pictures that have now gone viral on social media - Kim in a pink maxi dress and Leander Paes in a white tee and shorts.

Check out the viral photos of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes here:

Last month, a Goa restaurant named Pousada by the Beach shared cozy pictures of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes on their official Instagram page. The pictures trended for days on social media.

During her stay in Goa, Kim had also teased her fans about her rumoured boyfriend by sharing a photo of herself and giving the picture credit to "Mr P."

Meanwhile, also check out this photo of Kim and Leander from their Goa diaries:

In terms of work, Kim Sharma made her debut with Mohabbatein and went on to feature in several films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim Sharma also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera.