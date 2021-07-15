Amid Dating Rumours, Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Are Chilling At These Hidden Gems Of Goa

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes in Goa (courtesy theprojectcafeahd)

Actress Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have taken over the trends' list recently, courtesy snippets of their Goa vacation. Kim Sharma and Leander Paes, who have been spotted together in Mumbai a few times, are currently holidaying at the beach destination. Glimpses of Kim Sharma and the 48-year-old tennis champ's Goa vacation are all over social media, which have led to speculation that they may have been dating. On Wednesday, another photo of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes made it to Instagram - it was shared by a Goan cafe, which they appear to have visited recently. In the photo, Kim and Leander can be seen posing together - Kim looks pretty as ever in a white crochet dress.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' smiles say it all about their fabulous Goa vacation. Here's when Kim Sharma and Leander Paes checked into The Project Cafe in Goa, where Kim had celebrated her 41st birthday in January this year.

Earlier, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes hung out at the beach-front restaurant Pousada By The Beach. Glimpses of the duo's loved up moments were shared on the eatery's Instagram account - the photos have gone crazy viral since then. Dressed in summer whites, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes can be seen posing by the beach while enjoying a scrumptious meal in the photos.

For those who missed it, Kim Sharma had also checked in on Instagram from Pousada By The Beach with this photo. She had assigned photo courtesy to a "Mr P," which now appears to be Leander Paes.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume. Leander Paes was earlier married to model Rhea Pillai while Kim Sharma dated actor Harshvardhan Rane previously.