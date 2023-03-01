BRB, Still Laughing Over Kili Paul's Three Commandments On 'Shaadi'

A still from the video. (courtesy: kili_paul)

Indian internet users are quite familiar with Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul. Hailing from Tanzania, the sibling pair has gained a massive following for their energetic dance videos and lip-syncing performances to a variety of Indian film songs. In his latest video, Kili is seen lip-syncing to a joke in Hindi. In the clip, Kili mouths the dialogue: “Zindagi mei kabhi teen cheeze mat karna doston – gharwalon ki marzi se shaadi, apni pasand ki shaadi aur shaadi (Friends, do not do these three things in life – marry as per your family's choice, marry someone you like, and marry). He bursts out laughing at the end of the dialogue as Neema watches on bewildered.

In the caption, Kili Paul simply wrote: “Or shaadi (and marriage),” followed by a laughing emoji.

A few days ago, Kili Paul shared another video but with a twist. The video features Kili and Neema lip-syncing to the song Dekha Ek Khwab. But Kili thinks that they are dancing to the remix version, Dekha Ek Khwab X Laila that is popular on social media. He even begins to headbang but soon realises his mistake as Neema watches on.

Along with the hilarious video, Kili Paul said, "When you only know the remix, not the original song." For the unversed, the legendary original song Dekha Ek Khwab is from Yash Chopra's film Silsila. The song stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, and was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Not too long ago, Kili Paul and Neema also danced to the hugely popular song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's monster hit Pathaan. The song has been performed originally by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. In the caption, Kili shared that Neema wants to sing like Shilpa Rao. He wrote: “Rate this (fire emoji). Neema wants to be Shilpa Rao.”

With a staggering 4.7 million followers on Instagram, Kili Paul is immensely popular on social media. He has attracted the attention of famous figures, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, and Richa Chadha. The artist gained widespread recognition after his lip-sync performance to the song Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah went viral. Additionally, Kili Paul runs a YouTube channel that features most of his popular videos.