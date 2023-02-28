When Kili Paul Thought He Was Performing The Remix Version Of This Bollywood Classic. Watch ROFL Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: kili_paul)

Kili Paul and his sister Neema, the Tanzanian brother-sister duo, need no special introduction. It won't be wrong to say that their Reels have a separate fan base in India. Be it dancing to hit Bollywood songs including Kala Chashma and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,or lip-syncing to evergreen tracks, the two are unbeatable. Well, well, we are happy to report that they are back and how. This time, the video is all things ROFL. It opens with Kili Paul and Neema lip-syncing to the soulful number Dekha Ek Khwab. Sounds normal? Well, it is everything but normal. In the video, Kili Paul thinks that they are performing the remix version, Dekha Ek Khwab X Laila. He even gets into the groove but within a few seconds realises that he is missing something. Neema's reaction steals the show. In the caption, Kili Paul wrote, “When you only know the remix, not the original song.” Dekha Ek Khwab is from Yash Chopra's Silsila, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. It was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul have a thing for Bollywood music. A few days back, the two shared their version of the party number Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan. In the caption, Kili Paul wanted fans to rate his sister Neema's singing skills. “Rate this (fire emoji). Neema wants to be Shilpa Rao,” the caption read. Besharam Rang was sung by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. The lyrics were written by Kumaar. Be it Deepika Padukone's killer moves or Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled abs, the song ticked all the boxes.

Kili Paul, during his visit to India, met a lot of celebrities from the world of entertainment. Pictures and videos of Kili Paul dancing with Ranveer Singh at Meta Concert Day in Mumbai created a lot of buzz on social media.