Internet Sensation Kili Paul Expresses Desire To Visit Ayodhya, Chants 'Ram Siya Ram'

Kili Paul said that he wishes to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi soon.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul is popular for making Instagram Reels where he is seen lip-syncing and sometimes dancing to Hindi movie songs. Recently, the social media sensation expressed his desire to visit Ayodhya, ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22. Preparations for the occasion are underway, with many prominent luminaries invited. It is expected to be a prestigious meeting of political leaders, athletes, and celebrities, among others.

Mr Paul took to Instagram and shared a video of himself standing at his farm with several cows nearby. He can be seen chanting "Ram Siya Ram, Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram" and added that he wishes to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi soon. "Only if u guys know how much I want to go Ayodhya. somebody invite me I want blessings. Jaishreeram," the caption stated.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over seven lakh likes and seven million views on the social media platform.

In February 2022, he was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania. They posted about the "special visitor" on the microblogging platform who has "won millions of hearts in India". Mr Paul later posted a note on his Instagram page, where he thanked the fans after being felicitated by Binay Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. "I'm so happy being honored by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA. its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my indian supporter without u I wouldn't be here more to come JAI HIND," Kili Paul said.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.