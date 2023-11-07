Watch: Kili Paul Expresses Love For Chai, Video Takes Internet By Storm

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ kili_paul)

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian content creator, often shares lip-syncing videos that take the internet by storm. Among his latest videos making waves online is one featuring a Hindi song. But that's not the only reason it caught our attention. Kili Paul uses the song as a medium to express his love for a quintessential Indian drink: chai. The passion for this beverage is hard to put into words - as many of its fans will tell you. But Kili Paul has managed to win over many Instagram users with his creative video.

In the reel, we see Kili Paul and his sister, Neema Paul seated on chairs outdoors. In the background, the song Mujhko Peena Hain by Mohammed Aziz is heard playing. For the unversed, this track is from the 1993 movie, Phool Aur Angaar. While the original song is supposed to be about drinking alcohol, Kili presents a different interpretation. As the video proceeds, he lip-syncs to the lyrics while sipping from a mug in his hands. The lyrics neatly align with his love for the beverage. While the drink itself is not visible, the caption tells us that it's meant to be chai. It reads, "Any Chai Lovers Here? Welcome Chai, My Family". Watch the complete reel below:

The video has received 1.4 million views so far. Instagram users are all hearts for Kili Paul's reel. Many fellow chai lovers have echoed his sentiments. Before this, Kili Paul's viral video on beer had grabbed many eyeballs online. The title of the song also ignited a lot of interest: "In heaven there is no beer". People praised his performance, and the comment section was flooded with appreciated remarks as well.

