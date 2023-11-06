Titanic Dinner Menu Up For Auction, Could Fetch Around Rs 70 Lakh

A menu originating from the RMS Titanic is set to be auctioned in the UK (Photo Credit: iStock)

A few months back, pictures of the menu from Titanic took the internet by storm. The ship, which sank 111 years ago (on April 15, 1912), has never ceased to be the object of great public interest. These photos gave people a glimpse into some of the dishes the different classes of passengers relished before meeting their tragic end (Read the full story here). Recently, it was announced that another one of these menus - pertaining to dinner for first-class passengers - is set to be auctioned.

The menu includes delicacies such as oysters, mallard duck, spring lamb, etc. According to reports, the dinner plan was for the evening of April 11, 1912 - after the Titanic left Cobh in Ireland, to make its way to New York. This Irish town is famously recognised as the ship's last port call. The menu is estimated to fetch around £50,000- £70,000 (approximately 51 to 71 lakhs INR), as per the BBC. It spans 16 cm x 11 cm and has an embossed red White Star Line burgee. It "would have originally shown gilt lettering depicting the initials OSNC (Ocean Steamship Navigation Company) alongside the lettering RMS Titanic," RTE reported.

Furthermore, the menu bears signs of water immersion, with certain entries having been partially erased. "This would point to the menu having been subjected to the icy North Atlantic waters on the morning of April 15 either having left the ship with a survivor who was exposed to those cold sea waters or recovered on the person of one of those lost," said auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, as quoted in the Independent. The auction of this coveted piece of Titanic memorabilia will take place at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire on November 11.

