Watch: This Is How The Famous Matka Roti Is Prepared In Nagpur

Viral video of matka roti from Nagpur. (Image Credit: Instagram/@eatwithdelhi)

Flatbreads are an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine. From tawa roti and butter garlic naan to lachha paratha, a meal seems incomplete without these fluffy companions. Among these delectable choices, there exists an incredibly thin bread known as 'matka roti,' possibly the thinnest chapati you've ever encountered. This unique bread has gained immense popularity in Nagpur. According to a video shared on Instagram, a woman invented this remarkable bread nearly 30 years ago, and it has now become an iconic part of Nagpur's culinary scene. It is readily available at a nominal price, typically around Rs 6 to Rs 7. The video also provides a glimpse of the process for making this extraordinary bread.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Soan Papdi Is Made; The Process Will Leave You Stunned

The video showcases the active participation of numerous women in the art of crafting these exceptional rotis. To begin, an incredibly thin dough is prepared, using a generous amount of water. The camera then transitions to an earthen stove with a large, inverted matka placed on top. The skilled hands of the women shape the dough into extremely thin sheets, which are then delicately affixed to the round surface of the matka. Once fully cooked, the rotis are carefully peeled off from the surface. Take a look at the video below:

Also Read: Watch: This Is How The Famous Thandai Drink Is Made In Bulk In Punjab

Many people shared their opinions about these rotis in the comment section. A user wrote, "My mummy used to make this at home. She was an expert in this, I really miss this. It requires too much energy to make this food but it really tastes delicious, especially with chai or non-veg food." Another one added, "As a kid when I was in Nagpur, seeing these women do all the pre-baking procedures was such a fascinating sight." Someone said, "We make these at home in Bengal, we call it chapati." There were some who could not resist but pointed out the unhygienic environment. A person wrote, "Hygiene left the group." "'Pura haath ka mail saaf kara roti mein [She cleaned the entire hand's residue in the bread]," read a comment.

What do you think about this unique roti? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments below!