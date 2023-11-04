Watch: This Giant Burger From Agra Weighs A Whopping 100 Kgs

Viral Video: This burger has multiple layers in it. (Image Credit: Instagram/@eatthisagra)

Burgers - what's not to love about them? They have earned a special place in our hearts and on our plates. The mere mention of a juicy, delicious burger can make anyone's mouth water. One thing that has become quite the sensation in the world of burgers is their towering height. These days, it is not unusual to find burgers stacked high with layers of goodness - a meat patty, crispy bacon, melted cheese, fresh veggies, and a slather of savoury sauce. We love the challenge of trying to fit it all into one glorious, mouthwatering bite. Here comes an enormous burger that is reportedly not measured in mere kilos, but in quintals. Yes, you heard that right!

In a video filmed outdoors, a man can be seen making the "biggest burger in the world" along with his team of associate chefs. They began with a massive burger bun as the base and topped it with a mix of mayonnaise and colourful vegetables. Then came the French fries, generously seasoned with spices and salt, and ketchup. A serving of fresh lettuce was added to the mix, and to hold up the next layer, thin wooden sticks were inserted. After that, the team added a second burger bun onto the wooden sticks and spread ketchup. Following that, the giant burger was loaded with big pieces of paneer, a variety of vegetables and a type of sauce. The third and fourth layer of the burger is topped with more veggies and sauce and then finally topped with a bun. Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has grabbed the attention of many people. This is what people have to say about the 'biggest burger in the whole world.' One user commented, "Only Godzilla will eat it." "Mr. Beast left the chat," someone else added. A person exclaimed, "Itna bada burger! [Such a big burger!]" "Burger for Hulk," read a comment.

Would you like to try this humongous burger? Tell us in the comments below.