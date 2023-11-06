Viral Video: Influencer Criticises 'New' Lay's Magic Masala, Two Brands Respond

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ bunshah)

Lay's is among the most popular brands of potato chips in the country. Their signature desi flavour - Magic Masala - boasts legions of fans across age groups. The distinctive combination of tanginess and spice of this particular Lay's flavour is considered nothing less than a classic. One may well understand how this snack has become a sort of comfort food for many. Therefore, any changes in its taste are likely to be far from welcome.Recently, an influencer's rant against Lay's 'new' version of Magic Masala went viral. Apart from several comments from the general public, it has also prompted two brands to take note of the situation.

In the Instagram reel by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah), the person can be heard animatedly criticising this version of his beloved snack. He directs his fury towards the company itself, stating, "What have you done to my Magic Masala? The magic is no longer there .. now it is meetha [sweet] masala. This is the worst thing you could have possibly done". He goes on to express his anger some more - even comparing the new flavour to Gujarati jevu shak (a type of vegetable gravy). He declares, "Normally we creators promote stuff, I'm demoting this". Watch the complete reel below.

The viral video has received 5.7 million views so far. The comment section has exploded with remarks, many of which echo the influencer's sentiments. Many joined him in tagging the official Instagram handle of Lay's India to complain and request to bring back the original Magic Masala. A day later, the chip brand responded to him via Instagram DM (Direct Message).

The influencer posted a screengrab of their reply, which reads, "Hello! We understand that India's Magic Masala has been your favorite, and you want the magic back. This pack was a limited edition and we intend to add more joy to the lives of our consumers. So, don't worry, we have your back! India's Magic Masala is coming back". Take a look at the post below:

In another twist to the tale, popular snacks brand Bingo also responded to the viral rant. Sharing a video directly addressed to the influencer, the brand offered to send him a special token of appreciation to satisfy his spice cravings. In the reel, a person can be heard saying, “Dear Mr Bunshah, we came across your Instagram reel video. In that reel video, you were angry because your masala chips were sweet and not spicy! It was really heartbreaking for all of us at Bingo. Therefore, as a token of love, we have packed a truck full of Bingo Hashtags Spicy Masala! Just for you! We promise that each and every chip is spicy and not sweet. Just DM us your address and this truck full of spicy masala chips will be at your doorstep".

