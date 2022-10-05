Shilpa Shinde Shares A Pic With Internet Sensation Kili Paul: 'You Are Such An Amazing Guy'

Shilpa Shinde shared this picture. (courtesy: shilpa_shinde_official)

Shilpa Shinde, who is currently seen as a contestant on the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, shared a picture with the Internet sensation Kili Paul on Tuesday. In the image, Shilpa looks beautiful in a shimmery green ensemble, while Kili Paul can be seen in a traditional outfit as they pose for the camera. In the caption, Shilpa wrote, "Nice to meet you @kili_paul You are such an amazing guy #JhalakDikhhlaaJaa #shootday #funtimes #JhalakDikhhlaaJaa10" The Tanzanian social media creator will feature at the popular dance show judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

Soon after Shilpa Shinde shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "You both look so beautiful," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

A few days ago, Shilpa Shinde shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to Falguni Pathak's song Indhana Winva with her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 co-contestants Nia Sharma and Faisal Shaikh. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Some glimpses from last evening, with some special near & dear ones..Great fun at Navratri utsav with garba queen #falgunipathak ji"

She also shared pictures with Nia Sharma and wished her Insta family "Happy Navratri". She wrote, "Happy Navratri to all We had a blast at the Garba night event of @falgunipathak12 ji

On the work front, Shilpa Shinde made his acting debut in the TV industry with the show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai in 2001. However, she rose to fame after playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Also, she is the winner of Bigg Boss 11.