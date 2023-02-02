Viral: 10/10 To Neema And Kili Paul's Version Of Besharam Rang

Neema And Kili Paul in a still from the video. (courtesy: kili_paul)

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are no strangers to Indian Internet users. The Tanzanian brother-sister duo have made a mark by dancing and lip-syncing to various Indian film songs. Now, adding to the long list of their popular videos is a new clip in which the two are singing a song from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone film Pathaan. The two chose to sing the track Besharam Rang, performed originally by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. In the caption, Kili Paul revealed that Neema wants to sing like Shilpa Rao. He wrote: “Rate this (fire emoji). Neema wants to be Shilpa Rao.”

Fans of the social media stars praised their diction and performance in the comments section. Actor Vivek Keshari wrote, “India is so proud of you guys,” with heart and fire emojis. Actress Jayanti Bhatia said, “Too good.”

Last year, in October, Kili Paul visited Mumbai and interacted with several film and television personalities. Kili met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and the two were spotted dancing and singing at an event in Mumbai.

You can watch the video here:

???? #3 Ranveer Singh with Kili Paul at the Meta Content Day event in Mumbai ???? pic.twitter.com/O4Q6FJaB2I — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) September 30, 2022

During the same trip, Kili Paul also appeared on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. While on the show, Kili Paul danced and sang with contestants.



Kili Paul and Neema had also shared a video of themselves dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma. Needless to say, the video went viral in no time. In the caption, Kili Paul wrote, "Neema couldn't keep up but love this".





Kili Paul enjoys immense popularity on Instagram, with a massive following of 4.7 million followers. He is followed by celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, and Richa Chadha. The performer rose to fame after his lip-sync video to the song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah went viral. Kili Paul also has a YouTube channel that features all of his hit videos.