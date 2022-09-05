Viral Video: Kili Paul, Sister Neema Groove To 'Kala Chashma', Internet Amazed

In new viral video, Kili Paul and Neema can be seen dancing on Kala Chashma song

The 'Kala Chashma' trend has become the new hot thing on social media, and the latest to showcase their dance moves on the song are Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema. After the much-loved song 'Kacha Badam', Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Kala Chashma' is now becoming a favourite among the netizens. In the video, the Tanzanian internet sensation can be seen grooving to the viral song. So far, the video has amassed 2.4 million views with 324,386 likes and still counting. Mr Paul captioned the video, "Neema couldnt keep up but love this". Mr Paul is famous for making Instagram reels where he is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi movie songs.

Several social media users are seen grooving to the beats of the song. A few months back, Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style made this popular Indian track a worldwide hit. Almost everyone on Instagram is recreating this trend, by adding their personal touch.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were quick to react to the post. They flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. While some called it "awesome," others simply wrote, "wow".

One user wrote, “Future movie stars.” Another wrote, “Still the energy she is trying to match is commendable...God bless you both.” “Great.. Love ur performance,” added third.

Mr Paul has 4.2 million followers on Instagram and is followed by popular Indian film celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha. Mr Paul also has a YouTube channel where all of his popular videos are posted. He shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershaah song, ‘Raataan Lambiyan.'

Not just Paul sibling, a while back actor Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza also hopped on the viral 'Kala Chashma' trend.