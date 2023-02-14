Watch: Internet Sensations Kili Paul And Neema Groove To Tamil Song 'Tum Tum'

The video has accumulated more than 125,000 likes and over one million views.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema are popular for making Instagram Reels where they are seen lip-syncing and sometimes dancing to Hindi movie songs. Now, they are back with another video, and this time they have taken the internet by storm by dancing to the South Indian track 'Tum Tum' from the movie 'Enemy'.

The duo shared the video earlier this month on February 5 on Instagram. "One more time," they wrote in the caption of the post along with a fire emoji.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 125,000 likes and over one million views. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some simply posted heart and fire emojis, others called their video "outstanding".

"U guys are awesome.. so happy to see you both dancing in our language song.. so beautiful.. no words," wrote one user. "The wave was pretty neat," said another.

A third user commented, "Great performance," while a fourth added, "Such excellent talent".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time this brother and sister duo went viral for their exceptional dance performance. Not so long ago, the content creators shared a video of them singing a song from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone film 'Pathaan'. The two chose to sing the track 'Besharam Rang', performed originally by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro.

Last year, in October, Kili Paul also visited Mumbai and interacted with several film and television personalities. He met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and the two were spotted dancing and singing at an event in Mumbai.

