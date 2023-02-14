Video Of Hornbill Caring For Its Partner Melts Twitter: ''Perfect Couple''

The clip shows a male Hornbill passing food and feeding his female partner

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a series of tweets highlighting a ''beautiful love story'' featuring a hornbill couple. The pictures and videos which have been clicked by Mr Kaswan himself showcase the beautiful journey of the birds as they raise their children.

"Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeds the female, who has locked herself in a nest to raise the children. This he will do for a few months, daily," the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily. pic.twitter.com/KTTA6msKNQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023

The clip shows a male Hornbill passing food and feeding his female partner with the help of his beak, who has sealed herself inside a nest. Mr Kaswan added that the male Hornbill will continue doing this for the next few months.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Kaswan gave more details about the hornbills, who are also known as the "perfect couple".

''This is a story about hornbills which are the perfect couple and which are also called Gardner of the forest. How? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple,'' he added.

They move together and live very long.



When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest.



It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest. pic.twitter.com/VPnxIVVHWz — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023

The hornbill couple move together, live very long, and when expecting babies, they go nest hunting. Explaining the type of nest they prefer, he added, "It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest."

Once the couple finds a suitable house, the female seals herself inside it and stays there for a period of three to four months, depending on the species, the officer said. During the entire process, the Great Hornbill male "tries to stay close to the family. For protection. Also during this time, he has to feed himself and stay alive."

Check out the other tweets in the thread:

Now time will test them. The lady will stay inside for next 3-4 months with just small opening in nest. Looking outside & waiting for husband with food. Soon kids are out from eggs, more food is required. pic.twitter.com/8PUS6VsP5s — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023

With this Male need to protect the nest also. He has to keep a close watch in nearby area. Also try to find the best figs in town. With kids getting bigger, he has to collect more food. pic.twitter.com/BquNidT7AC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023

They swallow the fruits as whole. They spread them wherever they are going and especially where there are nests.



Just example. Seeds of different species of trees below three such tree with hornbill nests. They will soon grow. This is how nature manages the forest. pic.twitter.com/PzZmQPlpbo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023

Bird lovers on the internet were left amazed by the clip and shared their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, '' Awesome story of trust,'' while another commented, '' Thanks for sharing a beautiful love story on a beautiful day ..'' A third added, '' Wow, amazing thread and capture ! Nature at its Best.'' Others added love and heart emojis expressing their delight.

