4 Hornbill Birds Found Hidden In Luggage Rescued At Mumbai Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department rescued four endangered hornbill birds at the Mumbai airport from two passengers, who tried to smuggle the avians into the country by hiding them in luggage, an official said on Tuesday.

The passengers, who include a woman, have been arrested in this connection. The action against them was taken after the birds were found in their luggage on their arrival at the international airport here from Thailand on Monday afternoon, the customs official said.

"These Mumbai-based passengers - a male and a female - arrived at the airport in an Air India flight from Bangkok. After a search of their luggage, four hornbill birds were found hidden inside," the official said.

A forest official said the four hornbill birds belonged to Visayan and Sulawesi species, which are highly endangered.

"These hornbills were stuffed in a plastic container kept inside a bag that was full of chocolates," he said.

The birds were found to be alive. After being rescued, they were stabilised, hydrated and given food in consultation with wildlife experts belonging to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), he added.

As these birds are not native to India, they were sent back to Bangkok with due formalities, according to him.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) issued orders for deportation of the birds back to the country of their origin as per the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, following which the birds were sent back to Bangkok, the forest official said.

As per the provisions of the Act, any exotic animal seized in illegal trafficking needs to be deported back to the country of origin or the country from where it was being trafficked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)