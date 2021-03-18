Kiara Advani Was Asked When She Last Went On A Date. Her Revealing Answer...

Kiara Advani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani's latest interview with Filmfare has made her the talk of the town. Why, you ask? It's because the actress, in the interview, spilled the beans about her last date. For the unversed, Kiara Advani is rumoured to have been dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra for quite some time now. When Filmfare asked the actress to reveal when was the last time she went on a date, she said: "Last time I went on a date was... It was sometime this year. And it's been only two months for this year, so you do the math." Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been pictured together many times together last month and even before that.

In February, Kiara was spotted outside Sidharth Malhotra's residence a couple of times and once, they were also photographed leaving filmmaker Karan Johar's house together.

That's not it, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra even went on a holiday in the Maldives this year. The duo were pictured leaving for the beach destination together at the Mumbai airport.

Here are some of the pictures that Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra shared from their Maldives vacation (of course, the pictures and videos don't feature them together):

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Machine, Good Newwz and Laxmmi, to name a few. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani.

Sidharth Malhotra has starred in films like Ek Villain, Marjaavaan and Kapoor And Sons.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah will hit the big screens on July 2 this year.