Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Film To Release In Cinemas On...

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah will hit the big screens on July 2 this year, the actor announced on social media on Saturday. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 3 last year. Announcing the new release date on Twitter, the actor wrote: "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on July 2, 2021. See you at the movies!"

Shershaah went on floors in May last year and a few months later, in September, Sidharth Malhotra suffered an injury while shooting for the film in Kargil.

The actor shared the first look poster of Shershaah on his birthday last year. "An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah," he wrote in his post.

Last year, on Army Day on January 15, Sidharth Malhotra dedicated a post to soldiers that read: "A big salute to all our soldiers for their courage, valour and boundless determination! After interacting with them closely last year I've realised that it's truly the most selfless profession. We can't thank them enough for everything they do for our country. Jai Hind!"

Shershaah also stars Ankita Gora, Shiv Pandit and Sahil Vaid, among others.