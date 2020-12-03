Kiara Advani Was Asked To Suggest A Tinder Bio For Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Her Reply

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are trending once again, courtesy their rumoured relationship. Kiara, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, was asked to suggest Tinder (online dating application) bios for Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara told Pinkilla that she would include the title "number one" in Varun Dhawan's bio. For Sidharth Malhotra, she said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder." Kiara's response left her co-stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal in splits. Later Kiara added,"No, no, I'm kidding."

When asked what she would add to her Tinder bio, Kiara said, "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

Last month Kiara and Sidharth occupied a spot on the list of trends after their Twitter exchange. Sidharth Malhotra reacted to her film's trailer. Referring to Kiara's character from the film, he tweeted: "Indoo from Ghaziabad looks fire" (he added fire emojis to the tweet). See you 11th December guys." Kiara Advani replied to Sidharth's tweet and wrote: "Indoo looks forward to seeing you too."

Indoo looks forward to seeing you too https://t.co/VMCvbK6pyS — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 24, 2020

Kiara Advani was last seen in Laxmii, opposite Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming projects include Shershaah, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara has also been a part of films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Machine, among others.