Did Akshay Kumar Just Confirm Kiara Advani Is Dating Sidharth Malhotra?

Laxmii co-stars Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and a certain segment of the show is particularly hit with netizens. During the show, Kapil Sharma asked Kiara if she, being such a busy star, has time for love: "Do you have dates reserved for love or you don't have a boyfriend only?" Kiara was evidently taken aback at the sudden question and said she has decided to only spill the beans about her personal life once a wedding date is set. Akshay Kumar, who initially said he was really interested in what Kiara had to say about her dating life, face-palmed at her answer. But he didn't stop just there - Akshay Kumar appeared to make an ROFL reference to actor Sidharth Malhotra, who Kiara is rumoured to be dating: "Bari 'siddhanto' wali ladki hai (She is a woman of principles)," he said. See what he did there?

Here's the viral clip from The Kapil Sharma Show that's doing the rounds on the Internet:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are not only a rumoured couple but also co-stars of an upcoming movie. They will be seen together in Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara often drop major hints about their relationship status on social media. Earlier this year, Sidharth made a surprise appearance on Kiara's Instagram live session and dropped this comment: "Thank you for this lovely chat". "Hope you've been watching this entire chat," she said in response. On Kiara's birthday, Sidharth wished him with an adorable wish: "Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated New Year together in Africa this year. While they avoided sharing photos of them together, they filled up their Instagram feed with similar holiday glimpses. The duo also touched down in Mumbai together after their trip to Africa. However, when asked if he's dating Kiara, Sidharth had previously told news agency PTI: "If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in a relationship only with my work."