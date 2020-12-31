Kiara Advani Adds Sparkle To Maldives And She's Not Alone

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights Kiara posted a picture from her vacation on Instagram

Kiara and Sidharth are on a vacation in Maldives

Kiara and Sidharth were photographed at the airport together

With the eyes on the ocean, wind in her hair and the perfect company, Kiara Advani is all set to welcome 2021 in Maldives. The actress flew to the island country along with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday. Kiara posted a stunning picture on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen be seen looking at the deep blue waters of Maldives. She can be seen dressed in a sparkly beige outfit with a hat in her hand. She captioned the post: "Looking at you 2021." Kiara Advani's fans filled up the comments section of her post with heart emojis.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's post here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra teased his fans with a picture from his Maldives vacation, which he posted on his Instagram story. Check it out:

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

The rumoured couple, who flew to Maldives on Wednesday, were photographed together at the Mumbai airport. This is the first time that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a public appearance together. They are co-stars in the film Shershaah.

Kiara Advani has an impressive line-up for films to look forward to and the list includes Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal.

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He has featured in films like Aiyaary, Baar Baar Dekho, Jabariya Jodi and Hasee Toh Phasee, among others. His last film was Marjaavaan, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Earlier this year, Sidharth Malhotra featured in Masakali 2.0, alongside Tara Sutaria. His next film is Mission Majnu.