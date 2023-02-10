Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Bride Made Fairytale Entry By Dancing To This Shershaah Song

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped the first video from their wedding in Jaisalmer and we can't keep calm. The video is what dreams are made of. It is nothing short of a fairytale. The video begins with bride Kiara Advani entering the venue. She walked down the aisle, sorry, danced down the aisle to the song Ranjha from her and Sidharth's 2021 film Shershaah. Also, Sidharth Malhotra's reaction on seeing Kiara Advani is everything. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hug and kiss just before the jaimala (exchanging garlands) ceremony. The couple simply captioned the post with their wedding date - 7.02.2023 and folded hands, infinity and heart emojis.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, flew to Delhi for their reception. They were dressed in matching red outfits while they were pictured in Delhi.

Sharing their wedding photos, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

Both Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.