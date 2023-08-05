Khushi Kapoor's Pics Get Big Love From Dad Boney Kapoor And Others

Khushi instagrammed this image. (Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor)

Khushi Kapoor's saree get-up for best friend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party is winning the internet. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier in May this year. The couple celebrated their union with family and friends on Thursday night in Mumbai. Coming back to Khushi Kapoor's pictures, she looked surreal in a blush pink saree. From the shelves of celebrity designer Arpita Mehta, the mirror-work drape was an ideal pick for the occasion. In the caption, Khushi simply added a pink flower emoji. The Instagram post received much love from Khushi's father Boney Kapoor and BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Reacting to the post, Boney Kapoor wrote, “My trillion $ baby” and accompanied it with a bunch of flying kiss emojis. “Beautiful girl in her beautiful world,” read Orry's comment on Khushi's saree pictures.

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments, while Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor reacted with fire and star-eye emoticons.

Khushi Kapoor also shared a picture-perfect moment from Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party on Instagram Stories. In the snapshot, she posed with Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, as well as her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Earlier this week, the official handle of Netflix India dropped a video featuring the characters from the film including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie and others. One by one the characters popped up on the screen while rock and roll music played in the background. The entire Archies gang, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, featured in the Instagram Reel. "Hear that sound? That's not the rain, it's The Archies' drip,” read the caption of the post.

The teaser of The Archies was unveiled at the Tudum event of Netflix in Brazil in June.

The Archies is being directed by Zoya Akhtar, who has also co-produced the film with Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan.