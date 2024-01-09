KGF Star Yash Visits Families Of Electrocuted Fans, Says "Please Don't Show Your Love Like This"

Yash pictured arriving at Hubballi.

Superstar Yash – who became a nationwide phenomenon with his work in KGF – celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday [January 8]. The day of much celebration for Yash fans around the world ended on a tragic note as three fans of the actor in Gadag died due to electrocution while putting up Yash's birthday banners. As per ANI, the tragedy occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the fans tried to install a cut-out of the actor in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Surangi village in Gadag. Three other fans, who were grievously injured, are currently under treatment. Following this, the superstar visited the family of the deceased and also met the three other fans who were hospitalised.

Appealing to fans to not indulge in such dangerous activities, in a subsequent media interaction, Yash said, “Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don't show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don't hang banners, don't do bike chases and take dangerous selfies. My intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do.”

He actor further advised his fans to work towards being happy and successful. He asked them to strive and make their families proud of them. The superstar also stressed that he does not like using his fans' love to underline his popularity, Yash shared that he had opted for low-key celebrations this year. Explaining the reason, he said, “This year, I didn't want to celebrate my birthday because COVID cases are rising. There shouldn't be any harm from our end. That's why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family.”

Additionally, without sharing details, Yash also mentioned that he had offered monetary assistance to the families of the deceased.

In another tragic development, a 22-year-old fan died on Monday night in a road crash while rushing to see Yash at Gadag, The Times Of India reported. In a bid to meet Yash who was in Suranagi village to offer his condolences to the grieving families, the fan, allegedly speeding on a bike, collided with a police vehicle and was declared dead on Tuesday.

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale Of Grown-ups. The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas.