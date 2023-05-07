KGF Star Yash And Wife Radhika's 'Expectation Vs Reality' Post Is Winning The Internet

Yash shared this image. (courtesy: thenameisyash)

Superstar Yash needs no introduction. After becoming the nation's heartthrob with his work in the KGF franchise, the actor enjoys an unparalleled fan following across industries. In addition to his professional achievements, the actor is also known to be a complete family man. A cursory glance at his social media timeline will prove this. A case in point is Yash's latest Instagram upload. The post contains two images – In the first, he is seen on a walking date with his wife Radhika Pandit. The two are seen holding hands and walking down a beautiful avenue. This is followed by a second image in which they are joined by their children, Ayra and Yatharv.

Sharing the images, Yash said, “My wife's expectation vs reality [laughter emojis],” tagging wife Radhika.

In response, Yash's KGF co-star Raveena Tandon said, “That's what [life] is all about...us and the lil ones that complete US.”

If you cannot get enough of the power couple, here are some lovely images of Yash and Radhika.

Earlier this year, Yash shared a special note addressed to his fans on his birthday. In his warm message, he said, “To, My fans – my strength. The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special.”

Speaking about his upcoming endeavours, Yash had added, “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding. This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash.”

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been married since 2016. They met on the sets of the tele-serial Nandagokula.