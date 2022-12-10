ICYMI: Pics From KGF 2 Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit's 6th Anniversary

Yash with Radhika Pandit. (courtesy: iamradhikapandit)

Happy anniversary Rocky Bhai aka Yash and Radhika Pandit. The couple completed six years of togetherness on Friday. Oh, and, to mark the special day, Radhika wrote a heartfelt note for Yash. She also shared some oh-so-adorable pictures from their family album. From travelling together to playing board games, the pics scream love from miles away. Radhika, in her note, has thanked Yash for making the six years “magical”. She wrote, “This is us. We can be a little filmy, a little playful, a little religious, a little serious but a lot REAL. Thank you for making these six years of married life with you magical yet real. Happy Anniversary. Love you.”

Radhika Pandit also shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebration on Instagram Stories. She dropped a pic of a two-tier cake with macarons on top.

Screenshot of Radhika Pandit's Instagram story.

Yash and Radhika Pandit never fail to give couple goals. On Diwali, Yash shared some postcards from the festivities featuring himself, Radhika and their children. The side note read, “Moments that matter the most. Happy Deepavali from ours to yours.”

On his son Yatharv's birthday, Yash picked a cute frame featuring the little one and wrote, “Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye.”

Then, for Raksha Bandhan, Yash shared snippets featuring his children - Ayra and Yatharv - celebrating the "irreplaceable bond". His caption read, “An irreplaceable bond.. is that of Siblings. They laugh together, cry together, fight as well as play with each other. They have each other and that is enough. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the lovely siblings out there.”

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial made a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. Now, everyone is waiting for the third instalment of the movie.