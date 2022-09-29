KGF Star Yash Practices Aiming Skills In The US With Action Director JJ Perry

A still from Yash's video. (courtesy: thenameisyash)

KGF star Yash, who is currently in the Los Angeles, shared a stunning video of himself and his fans can't keep calm. The actor, on Thursday, shared a video of himself on his Instagram handle. In the video, the actor can be seen practicing his aiming skills with an assault rifle after getting a signal from action director JJ Perry. The actor can be seen wearing a casual outfit, while his hair is tied into a neat bun. He captioned his post, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man JJ Perry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov!" Yash's fans were quick enough to notice the word Kalashnikov in his caption. In no time, Yash's post garnered over four million likes and many comments, in which, fans can be seen convinced that he is practicing for KGF3.

One of his fans wrote, "Kalashnikov" with fire emoji, while the other wrote, "Rocky Bhai in real pubg game play." Another comment read, "KGF 3 is on" with fire emojis. Other comments read, "Kalashnikov!!!!! Get back soon Rocky bhai," "KGF 3 Ki Tayari,""I am really very excited for KGF chapter 3."

Check out his post here:

For the unversed, Kalashnikov gun plays a very crucial part in KGF 2 as Yash's Rocky Bhai uses it to finish off Sanjay Dutt's Adheera's battalion.

Yash emerged to fame after the release of his film KGF in 2018. In 2022, the makers released the film's sequel, which too gained popularity among his fans. The film, collected over Rs 1250 Crore globally. Directed by Prashant Neel, KGF 2 featured Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles./p>

Recently, the makers confirmed the making of KGF 3. The film will reportedly go on floors this year.