Crazy Viral: KGF Star Yash Buys Candy For Wife Radhika From A Local Shop In Karnataka

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: FilmiHindustani)

KGF star Yash doesn't let his stardom get in the way of the simple joys in life and this viral picture on social media stands as proof. A recent picture of the actor is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. In the picture, he can be seen buying a candy from a grocery store in a Karnataka village for his wife Radhika Pandit. The picture was clicked when the couple was visiting Chitrapur Math temple in Shirali in Karnataka with their kids Ayra and Yatharv. The KGF actor was seen wearing a lavender shirt while his wife Radhika, on the other hand, looked elegant in a pink churidar during their outing.

This is the viral picture we are talking about:

Smile on the face of Radhika ma'am for Yash sir when he is buying Ice Candy for her at a grocery store. It Shows the Simplicity & Humbleness are the integral part of Yash sir's culture and Radhika ma'am understands it very well.



Best Couple ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpb9Ttb5nT — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) February 17, 2024

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrated their anniversary in Decemeber last year. On her Instagram profile, Radhika Pandit shared some mushy photos of herself and husband Yash and she captioned the post, "Happy anniversary my companion." Yash and Radhika Pandit are parents to two kids. The couple met on the sets of TV show Nandagokuland and they have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. They stepped into the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu.

Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and they welcomed their first child Ayra in December 2018 and their second one the following year. Check out Radhika Pandit's post here:

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale Of Grown-ups. The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas. Besides KGF, Yash is also known for his performances in films such as Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, Modalasala, Kirataka, Lucky, Chandra among others.