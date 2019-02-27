Kesari Song Sanu Kehndi: A Day In The Lives Of Akshay Kumar And His Fellow Soldiers

A still from Kesari Song Sanu Kehndi (courtesy YouTube)

Sanu Kehndi is the first song from Akshay Kumar's Kesari to be released. Both Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra (who has been cast opposite the actor) shared the song on Twitter on Wednesday and it's a must watch. Before we talk about the song, the film's story-line needs little introduction. Kesari is based on the famous of Battle of Saragarhi, 1897, during which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the contingent of the Sikh soldiers. The song Sanu Kehndi is set inside what appears to be the army quarters and begins with one of the soldiers playing out a melancholy tune.

But that does not last for too long as his mates begin singing a more cheerful song to lighten the mood. They even request Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar) to join in. Akshay appears reluctant at first but then dances his heart out along with his fellow soldiers. Akshay Kumar's hook step in the song is infectious enough as all his mates matched steps to that.

In Sanu Kehndi, the Sikh soldiers fondly remember the demands and tantrums of their better halves, who they have left behind in order to serve the country. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sanu Kehndi has been sung by Romy and Brijesh Sandilya.

Watch Sanu Kehndi from Kesari here:

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is all set to hit screens on March 21. The trailer of Kesari was released earlier this month, which went instantly viral with fans raining down tweets on how promising the film looks.