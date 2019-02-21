Kesari Trailer: Riveting Akshay Kumar Brings Battle of Saragarhi To Explosive Life

Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar in a film still. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kesari is co-produce by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi (1891) Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, releases on Holi

The trailer of Kesari, based on the famous of Battle of Saragarhi (1891), is the best thing you'll see on the Internet today. Akshay Kumar features as the leader of the 'army of 21 soldiers' (of the British Indian contingent) who fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Kesari is not a larger than life film just a fictionalised retelling of one of the bravest battles fought on Indian soil. The stunts and warfare sequences in Kesari are unlike any film (including the Baahubali series). Akshay Kumar adds crispness to patriotic dialogues in a way that only he can do. Parineeti Chopra, who has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari, makes a two-scene appearance in the three-minute trailer.

Of course, the film and for now this trailer belongs to Akshay Kumar. Watch the trailer of Kesari:

All 21 Sikh soldiers who died in the Battle of Saragarhi were posthumously awarded the Indian Order of Merit, the then highest gallantry award for an Indian soldier.

Kesari is co-produced by Akshay Kumar (through Cape Of Good Hope) and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously made several Punjabi films including the Jatt & Juliet series, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Kesari is slated for Holi release and it also stars Siddhant Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt, Pawan Malhotra and Rana Ranbir.

However, Kesari is not the only screen adaptation on the Battle of Saragarhi. Ajay Devgn has announced Sons Of Sardaar while Randeep Hooda will be seen in another film titled The Battle of Saragarhi.