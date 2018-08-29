Kerala Floods: Richa Chadha Helps Shakeela Co-Star, Who Postponed Wedding, To Rebuilt Village

Richa Chadha in a still from Shakeela. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Richa Chadha also raised awareness about the need to rescue animals She has decided to sponsor the education of 5 children from Kerala It's a human responsibility to come together during adverse times: Richa

Actress Richa Chadha, who praised her Shakeela co-star Rajeev Pillai for postponing his wedding to participate in the rescue mission in his village in the flood-hit Kerala, has now joined his cause, reports news agency IANS. Richa Chadha, as per an IANS report, has helped in raising funds to rebuilt Rajeev Pillai's village in Nannoor, Kerala. "It's a human responsibility to come together during adverse times and everyone should do their best in their capacity to show compassion for those suffering. In times of calamities, it's a collaborative effort of all who are willing to help," Richa Chadha said in a statement.

In addition, Richa Chadha has used her social media presence to spread the word around about the need to rescue animals and she has also decided to fund for the education of five children from Kerala till they reach Class 10. "You could be anywhere but can always make a difference but doing the best you can and I pledged to support the post floods rescue help by doing my bit," Richa Chadha added.

Last week, Richa posted pictures of Rajeev Pillai during the rescue operation on Instagram and wrote: "My friend and co-star in Shakeela, Rajeev Pillai, postponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor, Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo!"

Several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and Dhanush among others have donated generously in various relief funds set-up to help in the rehabilitation of the people of Kerala, which was recently ravaged by floods.

(With inputs from IANS)