Kerala Floods: This Actor Postponed Wedding To Help With Rescue Ops. Details From Co-Star Richa Chadha

Actor Rajeev Pillai and his team help locals in Nannoor, Kerala. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rajeev Pillai and Richa Chadha co-star in Shakeela The actor was about to get married last week The Internet said that Rajeev is the 'real hero'

Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, who co-stars with Richa Chadha in upcoming film Shakeela, postponed his wedding to help rescue the locals in his hometown Nannoor in flood-hit Kerala. Richa Chadha, impressed with Rajeev's determination to help his people shared his story on Instagram. "My friend and costar in Shakeela, Rajeev Pillai, postponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor , Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo!" she captioned the post, which included pictures of the actor taken during the ongoing rescue mission. The Internet said that he's the 'real hero'.

Rajeev Pillai, who has starred in films such as Oru Muthassi Gadha and Thalaivaa, also shared pictures of the devastation caused by floods in Kerala. "And that behind me is the main road, next to the house... mode of transportation has changed though," he captioned this picture.

Rajeev Pillai is getting married to an engineering student Ajitha and he had planned an intimate wedding ceremony with some 10 guests. The wedding will be rescheduled for next month.

On social media, several celebrities have urged their fans to help those stuck in the flooded state for more than a week now. South actors such as Dhanush and Suriya have donated handsome sum to the relief funds set-up to help the people of Kerala for rescue and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Shakeela is a biopic on an adult film star of the same name, who shot to popularity in the Nineties.