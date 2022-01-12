Keerthy Suresh Tests Positive For COVID-19, 'Will Be Back In Action Soon,' She Writes

Keerthy Suresh shared this image. (courtesy keerthysureshofficial)

Highlights "Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe," she wrote

"Experiencing mild symptoms," she added

"Those who came in contact with me, kindly do get tested," she wrote

National Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a statement on Tuesday, in which she wrote: "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe." The 29-year-old actress wrote: "Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon."

Read Keerthy Suresh's statement here:

Keerthy Suresh, who won a National Award for her performance in the Telugu film Mahanati, was seen in the thriller Penguin, which released on Amazon Prime. She was last seen in the filmAnnaatthe, co-starring Rajinikanth. The actress alos featured in the Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, featuring Mohanlal.

Keerthy, daughter of producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, featured as a child artiste in several films. However, her first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali<. She later starred in films like Ring Master, Manmadhudu 2, Sandakozhi 2, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Remo and Nenu Sailaja, to name a few.