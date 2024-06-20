Keeping Up With Alia Bhatt's Fitness Diaries. See New Pic From Pilates Session

Alia Bhatt's gym diaries. (courtesy: yasminkarachiwala)

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a picture from Alia Bhatt's Pilates session on Thursday. The picture features the actress sitting on a stationary cycle. In the photograph, Alia Bhatt is seen dressed in a T-shirt which has "Pilates has your back" printed on it. Yasmin Karachiwala captioned the photo, "Guess who wakes me up so early." ICYDK, Yasmin Karachiwala is known for training Bollywood superstars Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan to name a few.

Take a look at Yasmin Karachiwala's post for Alia Bhatt here:

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt shared an update on her upcoming film Jigra. She wrote that the film is slated to release on October 11. She wrote, "1.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies."

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.