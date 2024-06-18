Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor's Bond With Daughter Raha: 'They Make Each Other Laugh'

Alia Bhatt posed with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt is a doting mom to her baby daughter Raha. Now, in an interview with The Indian Express, Alia talked about how her husband Ranbir Kapoor is a hands on dad. On being asked about how the Brahmastra actor is as a dad, Alia Bhatt said, "Nothing surprised me. And even if it was a surprise, it's not like I didn't expect it. I always inherently felt like he'd be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is so full of fun. They have so much fun together. They're always troubling each other. They pull each other's leg. They have the funniest conversations. They make each other laugh."

She continued, "One of the things I'm most surprised by… not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices. I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?' He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that. When you'd think I'd be the one doing that, I'd be like, ‘No no, leave it up to him. He'll do a great job.'”

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often spotted checking out the progress on their new bungalow's construction in Bandra. A source close to the couple has now learnt that they will move into the house in a few months. Talking about the couple's plans with regarding the house, a source told Hindustan Times that the actors will be moving into their new bungalow in two-three months. “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” said the source.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra while Ranbir's last film was the blockbuster Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming Ramayana with Sai Pallavi.