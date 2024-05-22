Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Celebrate Diwali In New House With Daughter Raha: Report

Ranbir, Alia and Raha spotted together

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often spotted checking out the progress on their new bungalow's construction in Bandra. A source close to the couple has now learnt that they will move into the house in a few months. Talking about the couple's plans with regarding the house, a source told Hindustan Times that the actors will be moving into their new bungalow in two-three months. “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” said the source.

The source added, "In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year."

“The bungalow holds an emotional significance to the family, which is why everyone is so involved in the construction. Ranbir and Alia have made sure they take out time from their busy schedule and check the work status,” said the source, adding that Alia is “now busy overlooking the decor of the place”.

Alia, Ranbir and his mom Neetu Kapoor are often spotted on the construction site inspecting the work. The mansion is named Krishna Raj after Ranbir's grandmother.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra while Ranbir's last film was the blockbuster Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming Ramayana with Sai Pallavi.