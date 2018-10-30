Kedarnath Poster: Vibrant Sara Ali Khan Overshadows Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Yes, Kedarnath will be Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara is looking forward to a very merry December with two grand film releases - Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Team Kedarnath released the first poster of their film early on Tuesday, in which they also shared the film's new release date - December 7. Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the ill-fated Kedarnath floods in 2013. In the first poster, we see Sara Ali Khan as vibrant tourist Mukku en route the Kedarnath shrine in a 'Kandi' carried by Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput). "No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love," Sara wrote on Instagram.

Speaking about the film's plot, producer Pragya Kapoor (wife of director Abhishek Kapoor) said in a statement: "Set against the backdrop of nature's fury, Kedarnath is not an everyday love story. Shooting on virgin and undeveloped terrain was as thrilling as it was draining. This has made the journey to completion a well-earned reward. All thanks to the invaluable contributions of the entire cast and crew. We are all charged up about bringing Kedarnath to our audiences," reports IANS.

The film's primary filming locations are en route the 14-km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath.

Kedarnath was initially co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment. However, after delay due to the film's financial dealing, Prernaa Arora stepped down from the project and Ronnie Screwvala's company RSVP took charge.

The first teaser of Kedarnath will release later today.

