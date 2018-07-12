Rajinikanth's 2.0 Vs Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Is Not A Good Idea, Say Trade Pundits

Rajinikanth in 2.0 and Sara in Kedarnath. (Images courtesy: Twitter and Instagram)

Highlights Trade analysts expect 2.0 to break several box office records Team Kedarnath hasn't disclosed their next move yet SOTY 2 and Thugs Of Hindostan are also releasing in November

The release date of Rajinikanth's much-awaited 2.0 was finalised - November 29 - and announced earlier this week and trade pundits are of the opinion that Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath (releasing on November 30) will suffer the most. Speaking to mid-day, trade expert Amod Mehra said that Rajinikanth's film is "expected to break several box office records." After all, the release of 2.0 has been postponed by a year and its first part Enthiran (released as Robot in Hindi) took the box office by storm when it released in 2010. One will be a fool to release his film on the same day," Amod Mehra was quoted as saying.



Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018



Kedarnath has handled its share of controversies. Director Abhishek Kapoor and the film's former producer Prernaa Arora (of KriArj Entertainment) fought over the delay in the film's making and Ronnie Screwvala finally took over the project. Kedarnath was initially slated for December release however after Ronnie Screwvala came onboard, the release date was set on November 30 - also because Sara had signed Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which is releasing early in December and Kedarnath makers wanted their film to be Sara's official debut project.



The November film release calendar is jam-packed, courtesy of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan. The overbooked calendar leaves a very small window for Sara Ali Khan's film to run alone at the box office.



Trade analysts believe that clash with Rajinikanth is not advisable. "Even a film featuring any of the biggest Bollywood superstars wouldn't stand a chance against 2.0. I think Kedarnath makers may change its release date. I won't be surprised if Total Dhamaal, which comes a week later, and Student Of The Year 2 that is scheduled to hit screens on November 23, reconsider their dates as well," distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told mid-day.



